UIW (0-1 , 0-0) -VS- YOUNGSTOWN ST. (1-0 , 0-0)
|Team
|7
|14
|13
|7
|0
|41
|14
|10
|7
|10
|3
44
|Qtr
|Time
|Scoring Play
|UIW
|YSU
|06:22
|YSU - Oliver,Bryce 5 yd pass from Crenshaw,Demeatric (McFadden,Colt kick) 8 plays, 80 yards, TOP 04:12
|0
|7
|04:34
|YSU - Crenshaw,Demeatric 3 yd run (McFadden,Colt kick), 4 plays, 30 yards, TOP 00:56
|0
|14
|00:56
|UIW - Brown,Kevin 29 yd run (Mohr,Carson kick), 8 plays, 75 yards, TOP 03:38
|7
|14
|10:21
|YSU - McFadden,Colt 27 yd field goal 11 plays, 40 yards, TOP 05:26
|7
|17
|08:56
|UIW - Chafin,Darion 38 yd pass from Ward,Cameron (Mohr,Carson kick) 4 plays, 75 yards, TOP 01:25
|14
|17
|04:18
|UIW - Grimes,Taylor 9 yd pass from Ward,Cameron (Mohr,Carson kick) 7 plays, 60 yards, TOP 02:27
|21
|17
|02:20
|YSU - McLaughlin,Jaleel 72 yd run (McFadden,Colt kick), 4 plays, 82 yards, TOP 01:54
|21
|24
|07:00
|YSU - McLaughlin,Jaleel 11 yd run (McFadden,Colt kick), 15 plays, 82 yards, TOP 07:55
|21
|31
|03:49
|UIW - Brown,Kevin 1 yd run ( ), 10 plays, 74 yards, TOP 03:05
|27
|31
|00:48
|UIW - Chafin,Darion 20 yd pass from Ward,Cameron (Scifers,John kick) 5 plays, 34 yards, TOP 00:54
|34
|31
|02:15
|YSU - Crenshaw,Demeatric 9 yd run (McFadden,Colt kick), 5 plays, 30 yards, TOP 02:17
|34
|38
|00:39
|UIW - Begue,Trevor 2 yd pass from Ward,Cameron (Scifers,John kick) 8 plays, 75 yards, TOP 01:36
|41
|38
|00:00
|YSU - McFadden,Colt 41 yd field goal 4 plays, 52 yards, TOP 00:39
|41
|41
|00:00
|YSU - McFadden,Colt 27 yd field goal 5 plays, 15 yards, TOP 00:00
|41
|44
|41
|44
McFadden kicks Youngstown St. past Incarnate Word, 44-41
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Colten McFadden kicked a 41-yard field goal as time expired in regulation then converted from 27 yards out in overtime to give Youngstown State a 44-41 win over Incarnate Word in the season opener on Thursday night.
Demeatric Crenshaw put Youngstown State in front, 38-34 with his second touchdown run of the game, scoring from nine-yards out with 2:15 to play, but Cameron Ward threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Trevor Begue with 39-seconds left to lift Incarnate Word to a 41-38 lead.
The Penguins answered with a 45-yard pass from Crenshaw to Jaleel McLaughlin to reach the Cardinals' 23, setting up the game-tying field goal.
McLaughlin carried 29 times for 242 yards and two touchdowns, including a 72-yard dash, to lead the Penguins. Crenshaw added 81 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries and added a third score on a five-yard pass to Bryce Oliver in the first quarter. Youngstown State ran for 351 yards and four touchdowns,
Ward completed 28 of 47 pass attempts for 352 yards and four touchdowns to lead Incarnate Word.
___
More AP college football coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/College-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
