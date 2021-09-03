UIW (0-1 , 0-0) -VS- YOUNGSTOWN ST. (1-0 , 0-0)

Team1st2nd3rd4thOTTotal
UIW714137041
 Youngstown St.14107103

44

Scoring Summary
QtrTimeScoring PlayUIWYSU
1st06:22YSU - Oliver,Bryce 5 yd pass from Crenshaw,Demeatric (McFadden,Colt kick) 8 plays, 80 yards, TOP 04:1207
1st04:34YSU - Crenshaw,Demeatric 3 yd run (McFadden,Colt kick), 4 plays, 30 yards, TOP 00:56014
1st00:56UIW - Brown,Kevin 29 yd run (Mohr,Carson kick), 8 plays, 75 yards, TOP 03:38714
2nd10:21YSU - McFadden,Colt 27 yd field goal 11 plays, 40 yards, TOP 05:26717
2nd08:56UIW - Chafin,Darion 38 yd pass from Ward,Cameron (Mohr,Carson kick) 4 plays, 75 yards, TOP 01:251417
2nd04:18UIW - Grimes,Taylor 9 yd pass from Ward,Cameron (Mohr,Carson kick) 7 plays, 60 yards, TOP 02:272117
2nd02:20YSU - McLaughlin,Jaleel 72 yd run (McFadden,Colt kick), 4 plays, 82 yards, TOP 01:542124
3rd07:00YSU - McLaughlin,Jaleel 11 yd run (McFadden,Colt kick), 15 plays, 82 yards, TOP 07:552131
3rd03:49UIW - Brown,Kevin 1 yd run ( ), 10 plays, 74 yards, TOP 03:052731
3rd00:48UIW - Chafin,Darion 20 yd pass from Ward,Cameron (Scifers,John kick) 5 plays, 34 yards, TOP 00:543431
4th02:15YSU - Crenshaw,Demeatric 9 yd run (McFadden,Colt kick), 5 plays, 30 yards, TOP 02:173438
4th00:39UIW - Begue,Trevor 2 yd pass from Ward,Cameron (Scifers,John kick) 8 plays, 75 yards, TOP 01:364138
4th00:00YSU - McFadden,Colt 41 yd field goal 4 plays, 52 yards, TOP 00:394141
OT00:00YSU - McFadden,Colt 27 yd field goal 5 plays, 15 yards, TOP 00:004144
   4144

McFadden kicks Youngstown St. past Incarnate Word, 44-41

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Colten McFadden kicked a 41-yard field goal as time expired in regulation then converted from 27 yards out in overtime to give Youngstown State a 44-41 win over Incarnate Word in the season opener on Thursday night.

Demeatric Crenshaw put Youngstown State in front, 38-34 with his second touchdown run of the game, scoring from nine-yards out with 2:15 to play, but Cameron Ward threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Trevor Begue with 39-seconds left to lift Incarnate Word to a 41-38 lead.

The Penguins answered with a 45-yard pass from Crenshaw to Jaleel McLaughlin to reach the Cardinals' 23, setting up the game-tying field goal.

McLaughlin carried 29 times for 242 yards and two touchdowns, including a 72-yard dash, to lead the Penguins. Crenshaw added 81 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries and added a third score on a five-yard pass to Bryce Oliver in the first quarter. Youngstown State ran for 351 yards and four touchdowns,

Ward completed 28 of 47 pass attempts for 352 yards and four touchdowns to lead Incarnate Word.

___

More AP college football coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/College-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

