After months of planning, Hays Street has been closed between Main and Jefferson streets to make way for the new H-E-B store that is already under construction.
H-E-B’s new Main Street store will sit facing the west and will be sited on top of Hays Street, which will require the temporary closure of Jefferson Street between Hays and Quinlan streets. The closure will last for about two months, according to a press release from the City of Kerrville.
The new 106,000-square-foot store will eventually replace the existing location on Main Street. The latter will be demolished when the new store opens. The new store is expected to feature a wider range of shopping options, and is about 30% larger than the current store. One of the features will be a barbecue restaurant.
Kerrville City Council approved the closure of Hays Street between Main and Jefferson in January.
