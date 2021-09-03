TEX. A&M-COMMERCE (1-0 , 0-0) -VS- CSU PUEBLO (0-1 , 0-0)
|Team
|0
|6
|6
|0
|12
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|Qtr
|Time
|Scoring Play
|TAC
|CSP
|04:02
|CSP - Faithfull,Dean 0 yd field goal 11 plays, 44 yards, TOP 05:41
|0
|3
|06:01
|TAC - Viquez,Jake 0 yd field goal 10 plays, 47 yards, TOP 04:49
|3
|3
|04:27
|TAC - Viquez,Jake 0 yd field goal 4 plays, 11 yards, TOP 01:30
|6
|3
|00:00
|CSP - Faithfull,Dean 0 yd field goal 9 plays, 39 yards, TOP 01:42
|6
|6
|10:02
|TAC - Viquez,Jake 0 yd field goal 6 plays, 37 yards, TOP 01:30
|9
|6
|06:07
|TAC - Viquez,Jake 52 yd field goal 4 plays, yards, TOP 00:18
|12
|6
|12
|6
