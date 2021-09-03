TEX. A&M-COMMERCE (1-0 , 0-0) -VS- CSU PUEBLO (0-1 , 0-0)

Team1st2nd3rd4thTotal
 Tex. A&M-Commerce066012
CSU Pueblo33006
Scoring Summary
QtrTimeScoring PlayTACCSP
1st04:02CSP - Faithfull,Dean 0 yd field goal 11 plays, 44 yards, TOP 05:4103
2nd06:01TAC - Viquez,Jake 0 yd field goal 10 plays, 47 yards, TOP 04:4933
2nd04:27TAC - Viquez,Jake 0 yd field goal 4 plays, 11 yards, TOP 01:3063
2nd00:00CSP - Faithfull,Dean 0 yd field goal 9 plays, 39 yards, TOP 01:4266
3rd10:02TAC - Viquez,Jake 0 yd field goal 6 plays, 37 yards, TOP 01:3096
3rd06:07TAC - Viquez,Jake 52 yd field goal 4 plays, yards, TOP 00:18126
   126

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.