The deadline is today to register for an event featuring guest speaker Tony McDonald, an attorney active in the Republican Party and known for promoting free-market principles.
McDonald will speak at Friday’s luncheon meeting of the Republican Women of Kerr County, which will be open to the public at a cost of $16.
McDonald serves as chief legal counsel for Empower Texans, a nonprofit organization focused on promoting free-market principles in Texas. He’s been active in politics since his time as a University of Texas freshman in 2005, when he was in the Young Conservatives of Texas student group.
McDonald has served YCT in various capacities and was a delegate at three Republican state conventions. He co-hosted a political talk-radio show and was a legislative aid during the 81st Legislature.
McDonald, an Austin resident, graduated in 2008 with an economics degree and went on to receive a J.D. and pass the state bar in 2012. He has since served as chief of staff for State Rep. Jonathan Stickland.
Reservations for Friday’s luncheon must be made by 1 p.m. today. To register, contact Betty Keese at
rwkcreservations@gmail.com or 830-257-8747. Pay-ment is by check or cash.
