Longevity raises for elected officials top the agenda for the Kerr County Commissioners Court meeting today.
WHAT’S THE DEAL?
In 2017, the commissioners court at the time called for longevity raises for elected officials, but they never made a court order. Now the county is looking at clarifying and amending the policy so that it is up-to-date and ready to be implemented.
The policy gives newly elected officials a 2.5% increase after one year. Those with less than 16 years of service as of Sept. 11, 2017, get a 2.5 percent increase based on the fiscal year 2020-21, and those with more than 16 years get a 2.5 percent increase based on the fiscal year 2019-20. All receive an additional 2.5 percent increase every three years after their initial increase.
Commissioners addressed the topic during a recent meeting, but couldn’t make a majority decision on the matter with two commissioners voting for it, two absent and one abstaining.
HOW DO CURRENT COMMISSIONERS FEEL ABOUT IT?
Precinct 4 Commissioner Don Harris abstained during the past meeting because he said he disliked the idea.
“I’ve always had a pet peeve,” he said during that meeting. “If you take a job and people complain about what they’re getting paid shortly after, I don’t like it. Same way with elected officials — if you run for a position, I feel like you shouldn’t have run if you don’t like what you’re getting paid. I think the taxpayers of Kerr County would agree with me.”
The stick-with-what-you-signed-up-for policy is also important to Precinct 2 Commissioner Tom Moser, he said.
“When (the commissioners) ran for office, they knew what the salary was going to be,” Moser said. “Any adjustment throughout the coming year based on cost-of-living adjustments is appropriate, but I am not a strong supporter of longevity.”
But Precinct 3 Commissioner Jonathan Letz said he would put aside how he feels, given that the policy was already put into place in 2017. During the recent meeting, he said the county’s longevity policies are generous and really cut back on turnover.
“It’s not a matter of my thoughts,” Letz said.
WHAT ELSE IS ON THE AGENDA?
Commissioners will hold a public hearing for the proposed 2019-2020 tax rate, which is the same as last year at $0.515 per $100 of valuation.
Commissioners will also talk about board appointments, the fiscal year 2020 9-1-1 budget, some fee schedules and contracts with area fire departments.
IF YOU GO
The meeting is Monday, 9 a.m. at the Kerr County Courthouse, 700 Main St.
