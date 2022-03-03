Center Point product Larry Leitha received recognition from the Lone Star Conference (LSC) in their Week 4 press release on March 1, 2022.
Leitha was listed on the "Selected Notable Performances" page after registering four hits in two games for Lubbock Christian University (LCU) against New Mexico Highlands. Every hit went for extra bases.
Leitha had a double, a triple and a pair of home runs for a total of 13 bases and a 1.300 slugging percentage last weekend.
"It was nice," Leitha said. "I got a lot of good pitches to hit and we had a really good hitting environment on the second day. That was a conference series that helped us in the national rankings. It was a good day offensively for our whole team."
Leitha drove in eight runs with his four hits and scored four runs in two games. LCU won both of their games in run-rule fashion.
LCU is ranked No. 23 in the latest National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division II polls in baseball.
LCU is set to take on No. 17 Angelo State this weekend for a four-game series that starts at 6 p.m. on Friday, March 4 at Foster Field in San Angelo.
Angelo State's baseball roster features one of Leitha's former Center Point teammates, Aaron Walters.
"We played together in high school," Leitha said. "This is going to be very big for us and it should be fun."
Leitha said LCU has respect for his former high school teammate and Angelo State.
"The way the team has been playing and facing Angelo State," Leitha said. "It will give us a really good chance to see where we stand compared to last year."
Angelo State defeated Lubbock Christian in the LSC baseball tournament championship game last season, 10-3. Angelo State went on to the NCAA Division II World Series, where they lost in five games against Wingate. Angelo State finished the season with an overall record of 44-9.
Lubbock Christian finished the 2021 campaign with an overall record of 23-24. LCU is off to a 11-3 record in 2022 heading into this weekend's series against Angelo State. Angelo State enters the series with a 2022 record of 13-3.
Leitha said he wants to trade places with Angelo State's world series run from last season.
"Honestly, I want to win the conference and the conference tournament," Leitha said. "Then I want to go to North Carolina. I think with the team we have now and the way we have been playing, we have a really good shot."
This weekend's series may go a long way in deciding which team ends up in the World Series later this Spring.
