With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Jesus Estevan Silva, a loving son, father, brother and friend to all whose lives he touched, on November 14, 2019. He was 46 years old.
The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched — they must be felt with the heart. Estevan’s heart was pure; he had the ability to see hidden gems beneath discarded items. He loved to dig for treasures, knowing he could return the forgotten items into something remarkable, or he knew someone else who could (:D). Estevan did not tinker; rather, he studied, constructed, fixed and repaired with purpose. He was a man of few words, but a man who loved unconditionally and was loved. This is my commandment: love one another, as I have loved you. – John 15:12
A lifetime resident of Kerr County, Estevan was preceded in death by his father, Jesus Carabajal Silva (Watusie).
He leaves behind a family he loved and was very proud of ... his two daughters: daughter Christine Ashley Silva, son-in-law, Jeremy Castillo and grandson, Michael Castillo; daughter, Sadie Silva; and their mother, Vanessa Silva. Estevan was the loving son of Guadalupe Silva and grandson of Delores Rodriguez. He is also lovingly survived by his brother, Roy Dean Silva and wife, niece Bekka Silva; sister, Norma Padilla and brother-in-law, Juan Padilla; niece, Whitney Medran; nephew, Adrian Medran and wife, Coby Medran; great-nephew, Tye Medran; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Services were held at Kerrville Funeral Home on Sunday, November 17, 2019.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory at www.kerrvillefuneralhometx.com
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kerrville Funeral Home, 830-895-5111.
