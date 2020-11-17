Sarah Meek has won another tennis tournament earlier this month.
Meek, age 10, took first place in a Universal Tennis Rating (UTR) Open Tournament held in Kerrville Oct. 31-Nov. 1.
Meek defeated a 12-year old girl, a 14-year old girl and a 14-year old boy, all from San Antonio.
