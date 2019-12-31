The new year is upon us and celebrations are afoot. As some prepare themselves for a fireworks fiesta, local safety officials have some reminders.
Fireworks — including firecrackers, Roman candles, sparklers, torpedoes, buzz bombs, skyrockets, atomic wings, aerial flash salutes and trailblazers — are not allowed within Kerrville’s city limits unless the person using them has a permit.
According to William Bryant, the city of Kerrville’s deputy fire marshal, that includes pretty much anything available for purchase at a fireworks stand.
For the rest of Kerr County, most fireworks are allowed; however, since there is currently a burn ban in effect, missiles with fins and skyrockets with sticks are prohibited, said Sgt. Eli Garcia, the public information officer for the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office.
Bryant recommends taking safety precautions while setting off fireworks, such as keeping water or a fire extinguisher readily available in case a firework must be dowsed and making sure adults are the ones lighting fireworks.
Garcia added that it’s important to use common sense, since fire is a serious matter. Don’t use fireworks near large grassy areas.
In case of emergency, call 911.
