Peterson Regional Medical Center reported its third coronavirus-related death in as many days on Thursday, along with 18 new cases of the virus.
The first three days of December have been prodigious when it comes to the virus' spread across Kerr County with 63 new infections, three deaths and nearly 20 people hospitalized.
This newest death drives Kerr County's death toll to 35. That number includes nine deaths at Peterson Regional Medical Center, 16 at facilities outside of Kerr County and 10 deaths at Kerrville nursing homes.
Eight of Peterson's nine deaths have happened since Nov. 4.
Thursday's positivity rate for those tested was 15.9%. There are 16 people hospitalized at Peterson Regional Medical Center — the lowest number since the weekend when 24 were being cared for at the hospital. The Kerrville Daily Times estimates that at least 31 people have been hospitalized at Peterson since the first of Nov. 1.
