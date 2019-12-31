Manuel Arango

Services pending

DEL RIO — Services for Manuel Arango, 53, formerly of Junction, who died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at a Del Rio hospital, are pending at Kimble Funeral Home in Junction.

 

Jan Davidson

Services pending

KERRVILLE — Services for Jane Davidson, 91, of Kerrville, who died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, are pending at Kerrville Funeral Home.

 

Lori Lynne Faulkner

Services pending

ROCKDALE — Services for Lori Lynne Faulkner, 56, of Rockdale, who died Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, in Rockdale, are pending at Kerrville Funeral Home.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.