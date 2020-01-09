The local pregnancy resource center has invited the public to an event commemorating the annual Sanctity of Human Life Sunday.
The event, from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Jan. 19, will feature a free, light lunch and showcase the Pregnancy Resource Center’s facility, which was opened a year ago at 718 Alpine Dr. and is intended to save more than 10,000 babies and their mothers from abortion in the next 20 years. The PRC, which serves a seven-county area, formerly had a facility on Jefferson Street.
According to a PRC mailer, Sanctity of Human Life Sunday calls on people to remember the “60 million babies lost to abortion” and to realize that “we are winning the battle against abortion!”
“On this nationally recognized day, organizations around the United States use this day to celebrate God's gift of life, commemorate the many lives lost to abortion, and commit themselves to protecting human life at every stage,” the mailer states.
The Jan. 19 event also will be an occasion for the PRC to show off upgrades to its mobile medical clinic.
