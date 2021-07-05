The Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce is once again preparing goodie bags for new teachers for the 2021 school year. This year there will be 150 of them, and the chamber is requesting its members donate items to fill the bags.
“We need things like gift cards, rulers, mouse pads, coupons, highlighters, coffee cups and pens,” said project coordinator Angela North. “It would also be great if each business that donates could include a gift that is customized to their business.”
Collections are just beginning, and all donations need to be in by July 26. At that point, ambassadors of the chamber will be helping to stuff the bags. The chamber wants them ready to go for the new teachers of the Hill Country on July 30, in preparation for the new school year.
Jaelin Proffitt from The Medicine Stop will be providing the bags for this year’s event, and North has between 75 and 100 businesses lined up currently to donate to the bags.
“Just gather 150 of like items, and bring them on down to the chamber office,” said North. “We have plenty of people who will be stuffing the bags, but they need stuff to stuff.”
For more information or to donate items, contact North at 830-896-1155 or Angela@kerrvilletx.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.