The Kerrville Police Department will accept unused medications from the public on Oct. 23.
The initiative, part of National Take-Back-Day, will provide an opportunity for the public to bring in expired, unwanted or unused medications to law enforcement officers for destruction. Police are partnering with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration in the effort.
“Improperly disposed of medications can harm you and your environment,” reads a KPD press release. “Storing unused or outdated prescriptions creates an opportunity for illicit use. A primary purpose of the program is to prevent abuse, misuse and poisonings.”
The public can bring unwanted and unused prescription drugs or over-the-counter medications to KPD headquarters at 429 Sidney Baker St. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23.
The event will be a drive-thru process, and people will not need to exit their cars.
Those wishing to drop off medications are asked to enter the KPD parking lot from Sidney Baker Street and follow the clearly marked lanes. Volunteers from the Kerrville Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association will be on hand to pick up medications and direct drivers to exit on North Street.
Citizens may dispose of medication is its original container, but the public is encouraged to
remove identifying information from prescription labels. Liquid products, such as cough syrup,
should remain sealed in their original container. Police are asking that medications be separated into the categories of solids and liquids, solids including pills, capsules and inhalers. Each type can be placed in a plastic shopping bag or similar container.
Intravenous solutions, medications delivered by injection and syringes, will not be accepted due
to the potential hazard posed by blood-borne pathogens.
The medications collected will be securely stored by KPD and transferred to the DEA for proper
disposal.
For more information, contact KPD Sgt. Jonathan Lamb at 830-258-1371.
