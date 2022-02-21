Our Lady of the Hills (OLH) inched closer to a district title after defeating John Paul II, 2-1, Monday night at the City of Kerrville Sports Complex.

OLH was aggressive on offense, attempting 19 shots while scoring two goals.  

Avery Morris scored the first goal for the Hawks.  Her goal came in the first half. She attempted three shots on the night.

"It felt good to score and win," Morris said. "My main goal is to win state."

The game was tied 1-1 late in the second half.  Stefan Sirianni came up with a goal on the run, giving OLH a 2-1 lead with close to eight minutes left in the game. 

Goals were hard to come by for both teams.  It was a physical contest from start to finish. 

OLH Head Coach Lance Carlisle credited his entire team for the hard-fought victory.

"Pretty much the whole team put in the work," Carlisle said.  "I can't just point one person out.  The whole team is the core."

