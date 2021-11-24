Residents looking for that special Christmas gift have many options for in-person shopping in Kerrville, and mom-and-pop stores are no exception.
The Fairy Moon Emporium, 227 Earl Garrett St., will be open starting at noon Thanksgiving day and storewide discounts will be available through Saturday, said store co-owner Christy Chancy. The business features various nooks each with their own unique, antique, vintage or new, eclectic art piece and other goods from various Hill Country vendors.
“There will be super sales across the board,” Chancy said. “Be sure to find your one-of-a-kind, hand-crafted art piece in a calm, fun atmosphere and support a local artist.”
For those seeking a wide selection of electronic media, books, games and retro items, EntertainMART has an ongoing holiday sale throughout the week, with items marked with red stickers being buy-one-get-one (BOGO) free. Pre-owned items $3.99 or less also will be BOGO free.
EntertainMART is known for selling large paper bags of books, the titles of which aren’t listed on the bags — it’s supposed to be a surprise for the customer. Even a number of these bags bore red stickers as of Tuesday. Some of the life-size movie-character mannequins in the store also are discounted.
“It’s just kind of a fun scavenger hunt for them to find the red tags,” said store manager Debbie Yarbrough.
The sale runs all weekend long. The store at 501 Main St. will be closed Thanksgiving day and will open its doors early on Friday — at 9 a.m. — and will close at 9 p.m. From 9 a.m. to noon Friday, there will be a buy-two-get-one-free sale on some pre-owned items.
Yarbrough has a lot of loyal customers who prefer to shop locally, only resorting to online shopping if they can’t find what they need at the store. The store has some items that are particularly hard to come by elsewhere in town, such as Pokemon and baseball cards, Yarbrough said. Scrolls and tapestries are popular with customers, as are PS5s.
The store also has a huge variety of Funko Pops — large-headed figurines representing real-life people such as athletes, or characters from movies, books, TV shows and more. They’re a fun gift even for someone who doesn’t collect them, as everyone has their favorite TV show or movie, Yarbrough said.
For those who want to relax a bit in the store, the coffee shop is open, equipped with a new Italian espresso machine, she said. The store’s gift cards also can be applied to purchases at the coffee shop.
Having worked for decades in the small-town store, Yarbrough has come to know many of her customers well, and people bring in their children to have the same, fun browsing experience they did when they were kids, she said.
“It’s like people who come in are family now,” Yarbrough said.
Baublit Jewelers has a holiday and 51st anniversary sale that applies to most of its inventory of watches and jewelry. The store at 719 Water St. houses one of the area’s oldest businesses.
“We’re grateful to have served Kerr County for this long, and we look forward to serving them in the future,” co-owner LaVerne Baublit said.
Shopping online is no substitute for holding a piece of jewelry or watch in one’s hand and dealing with someone face to face, she said.
“It’s always fun to help people find their special gifts,” she said.
The store will be closed Thanksgiving but open 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m Friday and 9:30 p.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.
Bath and Body Works is giving its employees time for their families on Nov. 25. On all other days from Nov. 22 to 26, the store at River Hills Mall will hold a buy-three-get-three free, mix-and-match sale, applying to all store items except gift cards and clearance items. Customers can mix and match the offer across lotions, shower gels, candles, hand soaps, perfumes, colognes, hand sanitizers and gift sets. Customers pay for the three higher-priced items at regular price and get the other three, lower-priced items for free.
Starting Nov. 24 in stores and online, those who spend $40 at Bath and Body Works can purchase a Give Love Gift Box for $40, which is valued at $114.40, according to the company’s public relations office. The gift set includes Pure Wonder Shower Gel, Pure Wonder Body Lotion, Pure Wonder Fine Fragrance Mist, The Perfect Christmas 3-Wick Candle, Tis the Season Gentle Foaming Hand Soap, Merry Cookie Single Wick, Merry Cookie Hand Cream, Merry Cookie PocketBac Hand Sanitizer & Exclusive Cozy Christmas Socks.
“The items are packaged in a beautiful gift box, making it easy to give love this Christmas, whether you place it right under the tree or split the gift into smaller gifts to spread the love this year,” said a company representative on Tuesday.
JC Penny will open at 5 a.m. Friday and feature lots of deals, especially in the home department, said store General Manager Catherine Miller. These discounts apply all this week, so items already are selling out, she said.
There are $12.99 crock pots valued at $22.99, discounted flannel shirts and sweaters and fleece bedding at any size for $59.99.
“We’re almost sold out of some of our coffee makers,” Miller said.
Keurigs valued at $180 are discounted to $69.99, she said.
Items can be reserved at www.jcpenney.com and picked up at the store at River Hills Mall.
The store will be open until 10 p.m. Friday and open 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday. Deals end after close of business on Sunday.
Miller has been with the company for 23 years, she said.
“The Kerrville folks have been so great, and we really appreciate their patronage,” Miller said.
Belk, also at the mall, will give out gift cards valued $5-$500, said store Manager Victor Zaldivar. The cards will be handed out twice a day at 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Nov. 26 and 27. Two of the cards per day will be valued at $500. Cards will be given out while supplies last.
The store will open at 7 a.m. and a variety of items will be discounted for Black Friday, such as electronics, wellness for care and travel, bedding, holiday decor and apparel and shoes for children. Michael Kors handbags, shoes and apparel will be discounted 25%. Sleepwear and intimates will be discounted up to 65%, up to 70% on women’s fashion, up to 75% off sweaters, up to 70% off men’s fashion and outerwear, up to 75% off outerwear, up to 80% off jewelry, up to 75% off active wear essentials and up to 80% off winter essentials, he said. Some holiday and beauty sets also will be discounted.
Walmart also affords people the ability to take advantage of Black Friday deals online at walmart.com, and items can be bought online and picked up at the store, said store Manager Peter McFarlane.
“We’re seeing a whole lot of people shopping online and picking up curbside,” McFarlane said.
Walmart will open at 5 a.m. Friday, but Black Friday discounts are available now and last until close of business on Sunday.
Walmart’s big Black Friday sale item this year is a 70-inch 4K TV offered for $398. These TVs can be purchased online or in the store.
“I think that’s going to be the hot item,” McFarlane said.
Other discounts apply to a plethora of items — appliances, movies, “anything everyone could want for the holiday season,” he said.
