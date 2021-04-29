Workers with Edmund Jenschke Inc. were grading Roy Street to address “an area that has always been a problem” with regards to drainage, when they “got a little too close to a gas service” and “clipped the service,” said Charlie Hastings, county engineer, to the commissioners court on Monday.
The contract immediately called Atmos Energy and the situation was “resolved very quickly,” Hastings said.
The incident didn’t necessitate an evacuation, but precautionary measures were taken. All the contractor’s equipment had to be deactivated and all work had to stop immediately, he said.
“And anybody in the area has to be told, ‘Don’t go anywhere near,’” Hastings said. “So there were some folks on Jonas and at the end of Roy Street — they were not allowed to leave, which was a particular problem for at least one woman there who had to get to work, he said.
An official got on the phone with the woman’s employer and vouched for the situation, he said.
“Roy Street right there is very narrow. The motor grader that clipped the line was in the way, Atmos trucks were in the way. They had a backhoe; they had to unearth the main and get that service cut off until they could put a new one in.”
A lot of those gas lines are steel. When they’re damaged, a welder is required to “weld a new tap onto the top of the steel line, and you’ve got to wait until a welder shows up,” Hastings said.
But “Atmos had their game on.” The company bought in an independent welder who “got on it right away,” he said.
“I think they had everything back in order within four hours — three or four hours from when the incident started. It was handled very professionally, very quickly,” Hastings said.
He said it was a good learning experience for everyone, and there was a discussion with the contractor about ways to prevent the problem from happening again.
The gas lines in that area are 2 feet deep — shallower than currently allowed, due to changes in codes over the years, Hastings said.
The Texas Administrative Code calls for various depths, ranging from 18 inches to 60 inches, depending on the situation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.