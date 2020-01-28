Lavern Edington
No services planned
CENTER POINT — No local services will he held for Lavern Edington, 97, of Center Point, who died Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at her residence.
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kerrville Funeral Home.
John R. Loeffler
Services today
JUNCTION — Funeral services for John R. Loeffler, 73, of Junction, who died Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020,
at his residence, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday,
Jan. 28, 2020, at First Baptist Church, 202 S. Eighth St., Junction, with Pastor Steve Myers officiating. Interment will follow at Junction City
Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kimble Funeral Home, Junction.
