Local Rotarian and musician George Eychner returned some cheer to the Kerrville Rotary Club a couple of weeks ago when he led the group in a song for the first time in more than a year.
Singing songs before the beginning of each meeting is a Rotary tradition, but it was put on hold when meetings moved to virtual.
What’s entertaining about songleader George is his habit of personalizing popular tunes with lyrics about the Kerrville community. That was the case on Wednesday when he led our club in a tune set to “O Tannenbaum,” which instead of Christmas trees made an ode to some of the most recognizable and cheer-inducing (although recently battered) trees in town — the Mamacita’s palm trees that have been slowly recovering from February’s freeze.
George’s lyrics of his original tune, “Oh Hagi’s Palms,” expressed hope that those distinctive trees will soon bounce back and “turn from brown to green.” They’re no Christmas trees, but those palms certainly have become fixtures in our community over the last 15 or so years, and many would be sad to see them go.
Outside of songleading, trumpetering and being husband to Kerrville councilwoman Judy Eychner, there’s another thing George is becoming increasingly known for in our community, and that’s spreading yearlong Christmas cheer as the spearhead behind an effort to expand Kerrville’s Christmas lighting.
Last year, George was determined not to let COVID-19 dampen Kerrville’s Christmas spirit, and as president of the Kerrville Christmas Lighting Corp., he led an effort to expand Kerrville’s Christmas decorations with the addition of shimmering “Zig Zag” Christmas trees that decorated Sidney Baker Street. They were the first Christmas decorations to be added to Kerrville’s public displays in more than 20 years.
With that project, George and the Kerrville Christmas Lighting Corp. raised $40,000 in less than a month. Now, he and the lighting corporation are taking on an even bigger challenge, and they need the community’s help.
With the help of the Kerrville Economic Improvement Corp., the Kerrville Christmas Lighting Corp. aims to transform Tranquility Island in Louise Hays Park into a Christmas wonderland that volunteers hope will eventually rival displays in Johnson City, Marble Falls and other Hill Country cities.
The first step is to lay the electrical infrastructure and begin lighting trees. The Kerrville EIC approved a $100,000 matching grant to install an electrical grid on Tranquility Island, which in this first phase, will facilitate the lighting of 105 cypress trees between the Tranquility Island Bridge and the Francisco Lemos Street Bridge along the river trail. The vision for the future includes adding enough lighting and other attractions — such as ice skating, Santa’s workshop, a snow machine, sledding and a venue for music — to make the park a Christmastime destination that will attract families from across the state.
To make the first phase of the project a reality, the lighting corporation is busily raising the $100,000 match. On Friday, George announced a recent $25,000 pledge from The Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country, putting the campaign at the halfway mark. The lighting corporation has about five weeks to raise the remaining $50,000.
The goal is to have fundraising complete by the end of June, so engineering and contracting can begin and keep the project on track to have lighting up in time for this Christmas season.
All funds raised by the lighting corporation will be given to the city of Kerrville, which is managing the project, including overseeing contracting, and is working cooperatively with Kerrville Public Utility Board on lighting.
When George visited our offices on Friday, he emphasized that gifts of all sizes are welcome. In fact, he said he hopes this project will be paid for by numerous small gifts, because he wants the entire community to have a sense of ownership in the effort.
He convinced me. On Friday, I made a donation online. It was easy and took less than five minutes. Our newspaper is also getting behind the effort, and we will be publishing weekly updates about fundraising until the full $100,000 matching funds are raised. Starting next week, you’ll see a zig zag Christmas tree graphic that reports where fundraising stands.
The project not only will provide Kerrville residents added Christmas cheer but will attract tourists from throughout the state and power the park for other holidays and occasions, making Kerrville’s Guadalupe River more accessible and attractive to visitors.
To sponsor this project, visit
kerrvillechristmaslighting.com or contact George Eychner at geychner@yahoo.com, 830-370-1663. Donations also may be mailed to Kerrville Christmas Lighting Corp., P.O. Box 293213, Kerrville, TX 78029.
Carlina Villalpando is the editor and publisher of The Kerrville Daily Times. She may be reached at carlina.villalpando@dailytimes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.