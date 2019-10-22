Many areas picked up rainfall totals of 1/2 to 1 inch in the Kerrville area early Monday morning. A cold front was responsible for the late night and early morning storm activity.
Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast today and Wednesday, with a slow warming trend through the middle of the week.
A strong cold front brings a real taste of autumn Thursday and Friday, with cool temperatures in the forecast through the weekend. Today and Wednesday likely will offer the warmest weather of the seven-day forecast period coming up.
Low-lying areas may see patchy frost early this morning. Skies remain mostly sunny with very dry air in place. Highs end up close to 80 degrees. Winds become southeast at 5 to 10 mph during the afternoon hours.
Clear skies continue tonight. It will be very cool again with lows in the lower to middle 40s. A light southerly breeze prevails overnight.
Sunny skies continue Wednesday with highs in the lower 80s. Southerly winds become gusty at 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 25 mph possible.
Our next strong cold front arrives Thursday with scattered showers and storms possible and highs in the 70s.
Friday’s highs likely remain in the 60s with clearing skies. The weekend looks dry and beautiful with cool morning lows and pleasant daytime highs each day.
Cary Burgess is a certified broadcast meteorologist. Find him on Facebook at www.facebook.com/drdopplerhillcountry. Email him at dryline34@yahoo.com.
