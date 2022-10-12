Marie Jetton, a member of Executive Women's Club helped out by selling raffle tickets at last year's Baubles and Beads fundraiser dinner. This year's theme is "Platinum," in honor of the 20th anniversary of Baubles and Beads dinners.
The Executive Women’s Club will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Baubles and Beads fundraiser Saturday, Oct. 15. The organization raises money each year to fund its efforts in supporting breast cancer patients and in support of scholarships awarded each year to a deserving higher education student.
In the 20 years that Baubles and Beads has been in existence, the EWC has raised more than $550,000 to cover the cost of mammograms, breast ultrasounds and radiology physician costs. The Hope Fund, administered through the Peterson Foundation, also covers cancer treatments, medications and the purchase of gas cards to offset transportation costs of patients going to medical appointments and treatment sessions.
“In addition to the more than $500,000 in breast cancer support, the EWC has also raised $200,000 for scholarships in the same 20-year period,” said Dawn Collum, event coordinator. “Each year, a deserving Hill Country young woman will receive a $16,000 scholarship, paid out over four years.”
This year’s Baubles and Beads is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 15, in the Happy Bank Expo Center at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, 3785 Texas 27. The theme for the event this year is “Platinum,” in honor of the 20th anniversary, and activities get started at 5 p.m. when the Emporium opens for shopping. More than 25 vendors will show their wares for guests to browse through before dinner starts, and it is always a popular part of the event.
Dinner is served at 6:30 p.m., with the program to follow at 7 p.m.
Each year, as a part of the program, there is a walk of victory for those women in the audience who have had and defeated cancer.
