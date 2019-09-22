Board members for the Kerrville Public Utility Board unanimously approved a budget for fiscal year 2019-2020 that begins on Oct. 1 during their regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday.
Mike Wittler, general manager and CEO of KPUB, presented a planned budget with total revenues of $42.8 million, down $150,000 compared with the 2018-2019 current fiscal budget.
The decrease in the budgeted revenue is the result of power supply kilowatt costs being 5.933 percent lower, dropping from $0.0573 to $0.0539 per kilowatt.
Power supply costs are the largest fluctuating expense for KPUB and make up about 59 percent of the expenses each budget year. Earlier this year, residential cost was $87.50 per 1000 kilowatts. This month, KPUB officials dropped that to $85 per 1000 kilowatts because of the budgeted power cost savings.
Power costs are evaluated every month and officials anticipate that later in the year, power costs will drop again to $82.50. Over the past ten years, the cost per kilowatt has dropped from being as high as $110-130 in 2009-2012 years down to its current pricing.
“We are continuing to work hard to control expenses and keep power costs for our customers competitive,” Wittler said. “Our budget for the 2019-2020 year forecasts power cost savings that will be passed on to customers over the next year.”
Included in the budget are capital expenditures meant to improve service reliability and ongoing maintenance, according to a press release. In October, the utility company will spend $1.25 million for a replacement transformer at KPUB’s Hunt substation to improve reliability in the area.
Other budgeted items include distribution automation deployment, radio frequency and infrared inspection to help identify conditions that could cause service interruptions.
The board also approved a plan that addresses energy and monetary needs for electric vehicle charging sites. KPUB will roll out a pay-as-you-go hourly rate or $5 monthly plans for people who need to charge their vehicles at the KPUB community station in the parking garage. The payment rates/plans will also apply to future stations KPUB will install in October.
Energy efficiency programs with rebates for energy-saving improvements are budgeted at the same level again for KPUB customers in 2019-2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.