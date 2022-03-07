The Ingram Police Department is close to being able to pay for a K-9 unit, according to police Chief Carol Twiss.
“We’ve come up with enough money to buy a dog — a good dog — a fresh one we get to train from the ground up,” Twiss said during a March 1 city council meeting.
Funding for the dog was obtained with the help of donations and volunteer labor, Twiss told The Kerrville Daily Times that day. One person particularly helpful in the effort was Mike Chapman, who used to be the sheriff of Kimble County and also worked for the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office as a crime interdiction officer. More can be read about his police work athttps://bit.ly/3KtnlVB. Other donations have helped with buying cages for the dog. A car kennel was donated by the Texas Department of Public Safety, Twiss said.
“Everything’s donated,” Twiss told the council March 1. “I think it would be a great thing for the community to have so we can maybe stem the flow of some of the drugs that are coming through here. We don't have a lot of theft crime or property crime, but we have a lot of people that live here who are committing crimes out there. We’re working with other agencies to get it stopped.”
Those who want to help fund the K-9 unit can send checks to the Ingram Police Benevolent Foundation and drop them off at the police department, 230 Texas 39.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.