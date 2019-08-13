The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, in partnership with the Texas Department of Family & Protective Services, Child Care Licensing will present a training session offering 6 clock hours for child care providers.
The training will be from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 7 at Trinity Baptist Church in Kerrville.
The keynote speaker will be Fredericksburg Police Department Training Coordinator Brian Vorauer. He will address the topic of “Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events.”
Vorauer is a retired staff sergeant of the Texas Army National Guard and has conducted various trainings for local businesses, financial institutions, security companies and the Fredericksburg Police Department. He will provide direction on what to do during an active shooter event as well as cover the history and prevalence of active shooter events, civilian response options, medical issues and considerations for conducting drills.
Additional speakers for the conference include:
• Dr. Mark Faries, associate professor and health specialist with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension; session will include “Your Role in Preventing Childhood Obesity.”
• Re’Shaun Webb, master trainer, teacher and coach, who will provide training on “SIDS/ Shaken Baby” and “Whole Group Games.”
• Rebecca Dittmar, program specialist with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service; session will cover food allergies and “How to Manage Food Allergies in Child Care.”
• Dr. Erik Gnagy, clinical assistant professor at University of Texas, who will cover “Understanding Emotions to Manage Stress.”
Registration cost is $55 per person if postmarked by Aug. 23 and $75 if postmarked after Aug. 23.
The registration fee includes lunch, refreshments and six clock hours training credit and workshop materials. CEU hours are available at an additional cost of $10 per person.
To register for this event, contact the Kerr County Extension Office at 830-257-6568 or you can register online at www.eventbrite.com/e/2019-hill-country-child-care-providers-conference-tickets-65429831387
