A 45-year-old San Antonio man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for dealing heroin in March and November of last year and for hiding the drug in his anus.
Joe Luis Uribe Jr. was arrested March 5, 2021, at the Kerrville Holiday Inn parking lot, on suspicion of heroin dealing in Kerr County, then released from jail on bond, only to be arrested Nov. 8, 2021, in another sting operation, this time at a Shell gas station, 949 Front St. In both cases, officers recovered heroin that had been hidden in Uribe’s anus, according to investigators’ affidavits.
Uribe appeared before 198th District Judge Melvin “Rex” Emerson on June 30 and pleaded guilty to evidence tampering and the two heroin-dealing charges, all felonies. Emerson sentenced the man to three, concurrent prison terms totalling 10 years. The two drug-dealing charges were each punishable by as much as life in prison and $10,000 fine under state law.
Kerr County Sheriff’s Office conducted the sting operations.
“Uribe admitted he had other customers in Kerrville,” reads a March 30, 2021 investigator’s affidavit. “Uribe admitted he had been selling heroin for about six months.”
A 31-year-old Kerrville man, Julian Bell, was arrested along with Uribe during the Nov. 8, 2021, operation. On May 20, Bell pleaded guilty to possessing less than 1 gram of heroin and to dealing 4-200 grams of heroin, and Emerson sentenced the man to concurrent prison terms totaling 5 years.
