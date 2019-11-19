Times are approximate
10:20 p.m — Police received a call of a shooting at Kerrville’s Walmart, the gunman was believed to be in the store after the initial shooting. The store is evacuated.
10:45 p.m. — Heavily armed Officers from Kerrville and Ingram, along with numerous Kerr County Sheriff’s deputies were searching the store, while investigators began looking at a white sedan in the employee parking lot.
Between 11 p.m and midnight — The suspect, Fernando Rolon Jr., car is spotted in the parking lot of the Rio 10 movie theaters on Bandera Highway.
Midnight — Police and sheriff’s deputies close Bandera Highway between Texas 16 and Loop 534.
1 a.m. — Snipers take overwatch positions in the second floor balcony at the Rio Verde Apartments, which neighbor the movie theater. Police communicate with the suspect for several hours before he cuts off communication.
11:30 a.m. — A Walmart spokesperson confirms that the store employee Melissa Villagrana was the victim of the shooting. As a precaution, Walmart was opened in the morning but with private armed security providing protection for shoppers.
2:55 p.m. — SWAT from the Department of Public Safety enters the movie theater.
3:15 p.m. — Rolon is brought of the theater on a stretcher, suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. He was taken by helicopter to an undisclosed hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
