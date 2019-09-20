The Kerrville Coyotes Pathfinder Club has returned from their trip to the International Pathfinder Camporee in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, and they are ready to start their new Pathfinder year with gusto.
Members of the club are extending an invitation to participate in activities to the young people — grades five to 10 or ages 10 to 15 — of Kerrville and the surrounding communities.
Club registration for the 2019-20 year is now open during monthly meetings, which take place from 1 to 5 p.m. on the first and third Sunday of the month, with adjustments for holidays.
The club meets in the fellowship hall at the Kerrville Seventh-day Adventist Church, 611 Harper Road in Kerrville. A parent or guardian of each registrant must be present to sign paperwork and attend orientation.
The Kerrville Pups Adventurer Club, for ages 4-9, is also accepting new members at the same location and times.
ABOUT THE PATHFINDERS
The Pathfinders is a worldwide organization of more than 2,000,000 young people affiliated with the Christian denomination, Seventh-day Adventist Church, but having club members of any or even no religious denomination.
Pathfinders have often been compared to Scouts in their philosophy and practice, according to a spokeswoman for the group.
The organization had its beginnings in the 1920s in Anaheim, California, and was officially founded in 1950.
Pathfinders functions under Christian, biblical principles and have had a co-ed membership since its inception.
Young Pathfinders and their leaders participate in a myriad of activities, such as camping and outdoor survival skills, science and nature studies, sports and outdoor recreation, spiritual growth and development, household arts, health and temperance, arts and crafts, agricultural and vocational skills, environmental conservation and community service.
“We strive to build positive character traits and develop life and leadership skills in the young people of our community, while still having a great time learning and even playing together,” said Club Director Sara Kendrick.
Kendrick, a resident of Kerrville for the past 15 years, has been leading the club since 2016, but has been a Pathfinder herself since the age of 10, or just more than 40 years now.
“Once a Pathfinder, always a Pathfinder,” she said.
Kendrick calls Pathfinders a “life changing ministry that really works connecting kids in a personal relationship with Jesus.”
THE CAMPOREE
The Kerrville Coyote Pathfinders recently attended the International Pathfinder Camporee, which has taken place in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, for the past 20 of its 34 years.
The five-day event is hosted by the Seventh-day Adventist Church in North America and is held every five years.
More than 55,000 Pathfinders and their volunteer leaders from more than 100 countries around the globe descended on the city of Oshkosh for the event this year, more than doubling the city’s size for the week of Aug. 12-17.
The theme of this Camporee was “Chosen,” and it focused on the life of biblical character David, a man who God identified as a “man after His own heart.”
The evening messages focused on how David was chosen by God, as was King Saul. David chose God back, but Saul did not, and both men’s lives, though filled with error and shortfall, were very different, because of David’s true repentance.
About 6,000 of these young Camporee attendees volunteered more than 30,000 combined hours in 57 different community service projects in and around Oshkosh during their five-day stay on the EAA AirVenture grounds.
“It’s one thing to come and take up all this space in a community. We want to make an impact that goes beyond where we’re staying,” said Camporee Assistant News Director Mylon Medley. “This gathering takes place every five years as a way for kids to share their faith with each other. The main reason they’re here is to connect with others.”
Kerrville’s own Coyotes made international connections and were host to six fellow Pathfinders visiting the United States from South Korea. The group became fast friends — worshiping, playing, camping and eating together — and promised to keep in touch via the internet.
The Coyotes are a rather new Pathfinder Club, having just finished their third year as an organization. But in that three years, they were able to collect and raise the more than $11,000 needed for their 10-day trip, which included sightseeing tours in Chicago, Illinois, and Warren Dunes and Battle Creek, Michigan, and left them with enough money to purchase a snazzy red trailer emblazoned on each side with their club logo and part of their club pledge, “Servants of God and Friends to Man.”
“The trailer was an invaluable resource for this trip and will serve our club well for years to come — we’ve been supremely and unexpectedly blessed,” Kendrick said. “The Kerrville Coyote Pathfinders wanted to express their gratitude to the citizens of Kerrville, Fredericksburg, and the surrounding communities for the financial and prayer support of their first trip.”
THE DETAILS
All of the staff, assistants, teachers and leaders in Pathfinder Clubs must undergo thorough training and professional driving and criminal background checks.
The club uses Sterling Volunteers training for all involved in any type of leadership or supervision with the Pathfinder club members.
Kendrick emphasizes that youth from all over the community are welcome to become involved with the Pathfinders and invites them and their parents to register.
Kendrick can be reached at Pathfinders@KerrvilleSDAChurch.org.
The yearly registration fee is $30, and there are monthly dues of $5 for each member. The club offers a multiple family member discount on the registration fees. Financial assistance is available to those with need,
“Our policy is that nobody is denied membership due to financial difficulty,” Kendrick said. “Everybody should be a Pathfinder for Jesus.”
See more of what the Kerrville Coyote Pathfinders do at their Facebook page, www.Facebook.com/KerrvilleCoyotes.
