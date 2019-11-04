On Tuesday, voters will consider making 19 changes to the city of Kerrville charter. While early voting is already underway, there will be plenty of people who wait until Tuesday to cast their ballots, and the considerations the City Council is asking from Kerrville residents are lengthy.
The changes are designed to clean up inconsistencies, give clearer direction on city governance, including the timeframe required to replace a member of the City Council. It’s a step-by-step process and every change requires a vote. Here’s each proposed change, and a brief analysis of what it means.
Proposition A
Vote: For or Against
The change: Amendment to the City Charter authorizing the prohibition of the sale of liquor in all or parts of residential areas of the City.
What it means: In the simplest terms, the city will determine where you can buy and sell booze.
Proposition B
Vote: For or Against
The change: Amendments
to the City Charter to pro- vide clarity as to meaning and intent and eliminating inconsistencies.
What it means: A require- ment about house cleaning in order not come into con ict with state laws.
Proposition C
Vote: For or Against
The change: Amendment
to the City Charter creating a quali cation for City Council prohibiting the candidate from being related within the second degree of af nity or third degree of consanguin- ity to anyone employed in an executive position with the City.
What it means: This is a complex legal term that you can’t be related to a city manager, or a member of their staff, if you’re a spouse, mother-in-law, father-in- law, son-in-law, daughter- in-law, stepson, stepdaugh- ter, stepmother, stepfather, child or parent, grandchild, sister, brother or grand-par- ent great-grandchild, niece, nephew, aunt, uncle or great-grandparent.
Proposition D
Vote: For or Against
The change: The amend-
ment to the City Charter prohibiting a councilmem- ber from serving in of ce for more than three full succes- sive terms.
What it means: Term limits.
Proposition E
Vote: For or Against
The change: Amendment
to the City Charter requiring any councilmember, upon ling an application to run for mayor, to automatically resign his or her of ce effec- tive the day following the canvass for such election.
What it means: If you’re on the council and you have your sights set on being mayor you have to give up your seat on the council.
Proposition F
Vote: For or Against
The change: Amendment
to the City Charter requiring City Council to ll a vacancy within forty- ve (45) days after such vacancy occurs.
What it means: It used to be 30 days.
Proposition G
Vote: For or Against
The change: Amendment
to the City Charter provid- ing that when the mayor is incapacitated such that he or she is unable to perform the duties of of ce that the Mayor ProTem shall act as Mayor for the duration of the disability.
What it means: A simpli- ed succession strategy.
Proposition H
Vote: For or Against
The change: Amendments
to the City Charter revis- ing and deleting provisions which are redundant of or inconsistent with state law.
What it means: Again, this cleans up any problems where local law would inter- fere with state law.
Proposition I
Vote: For or Against
The change: Amendments
to the City Charter providing that when a vacancy is lled by appointment the appoin- tee serves only through the remainder of the unexpired term.
What it means: Another housekeeping measure to ensure the voters make the ultimate decision when it comes to who will represent them on the City Council.
Proposition J
Vote: For or Against
The change: Amendments
to the City Charter increas- ing the time for submitting a petition for referendum on an ordinance from within ten days of the adoption of the ordinance to within thirty days of the adoption of the Ordinance.
What it means: It was pre- viously 10 days.
Proposition K
Vote: For or Against
The change: Amendments
to the City Charter requiring the city manager to designate a quali ed City executive to perform the duties of city manager by written notice to the City Council.
What it means: Previously, the Council had to sign off on this if the City Manager was going to be gone or sick, but this changes the language to allow the city manager to make the decision, while giving the council the right to annul an appointment, and appoint their own designee.
Proposition L Vote: For or Against The change:
Amendment to the City Charter requiring the City Council to annually review the performance of the City Manager.
What it means:
This literally removes a THE from the ordinance.
Proposition M Vote: For or Against
The change: Amendment to the City Charter providing that, within sixty (60) days of any regular election, a vote to remove a City Attorney who- has been in the service of the City for more than one year requires a four- fths vote of the members of City Council.
What it means: This sets the bar pretty high for removing a city attorney in the future. So, if new council members are elected and are not fond of the sitting city attorney they can’t just vote that person out. This extends the period and requires a supermajority of votes for removal.
Proposition N
Vote: For or Against
The change: Amendment
to the City Charter simplify- ing the budget process and requiring compliance with state law and the industry standards and best prac- tices prescribed by the Government Finance Of cers Association.
What it means: The city says it is cleaning up the lan- guage here, but they are also eliminating the city manag- er’s budget message, revok- ing a promise of expenditures not exceeding and remov- ing speci c language about the publication of public employee salaries from the budget. The proposition also spells out more speci c time- lines — ve years of forecasts — when it comes to budget- ing and capital improvement projects.
Proposition O
Vote: For or Against
The change: Amendment to the City Charter requiring the municipal court judge to be a quali ed attorney licensed to practice law in the State of Texas.
What it means: This again strengthens language by add- ing “and must be a quali ed attorney who is duly licensed to practice law within the State of Texas.”
Proposition P
Vote: For or Against
The change: Amendment
to the City Charter authoriz- ing the Mayor, on his or her own initiative and without Council action, to create and make appointments to ad hoc committees.
What it means: This gives the Mayor more power to add people to boards and com- mittees. “Irrespective of the City Council’s authority, the Mayor is authorized, on his or her own initiative and with- out Council action, to create and make appointments to an ad hoc committee(s).”
Proposition Q Vote: For or Against
The change: Amendment
to the City Charter revising the approval process for ordi- nances granting, renewing, or extending franchises to be consistent with the process of adopting all other ordinances of the City.
What it means: This one is important because the city earns millions of dollars from awarding franchise services — think utilities and cable television. The city is easing the process by eliminating the speci c number of times a proposal has to be read into the record at a council meet- ing, or the time that it has to be enacted or public notice of such action.
Proposition R
Vote: For or Against
The change: Amendment
to the City Charter delet- ing the requirement that the Director of Finance and other various of cers of the City give a bond to the City.
What it means: Previously, the nance director was required to carry a bond to do their job, and the city had to pay for it.
