KYLE - The Kerrville Tivy Lady Antlers and Kyle Lehman Lobos combined for 41 total runs Tuesday night in a softball game for the books. Tivy scored 13 runs in the fifth inning to defeat the Lobos, 28-13.
Shayla Roth and Amelia Balser produced most of the damage offensively. Balser and Roth had five RBI's each.
It's hard to believe, but Tivy did not score a run in the top of the first inning. Lehman scored a run in the bottom of the first, taking an early 1-0 lead.
The Lady Antlers scored the next 15 runs. Seven runs came in the second inning, five in the third inning and three runs in the fourth inning. Tivy exploded for a 15-1 lead after the top of the fourth inning.
Lehman came alive and scored five runs in the bottom of the fourth. Tivy's lead was cut to 15-6.
The top of the fifth inning proved to be hitting clinic for Tivy. Tivy scored 13 runs, taking a 28-6 lead.
In a score that resembled a football game, Lehman was able to tally seven final runs in the bottom of the fifth inning before the game was called, 28-13.
There were a lot of numbers to crunch for the Lady Antlers, including the five RBI's by Roth and Balser. Roth hit two triples and one double.
Jordyn Joy was in the circle where she threw 104 pitches in four innings, striking out seven batters. Offensively, Joy had four RBI's and two doubles.
Hailey Hernandez had one triple and Christy Medina hit a double.
