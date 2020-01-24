The Texas Fourth Court of Appeals has dismissed a former Ingram councilmember’s claims against the city, but she still plans to seek legal action against a contractor hired by the municipality.
Twanda Brown is among several defendants being sued by the city in 198th District Court because they refuse to connect their properties to the city’s sewer system. An ordinance requires property owners to connect to the wastewater system and decommission septic systems within 90 days of notice of an available connection point.
In December, the Fourth Court of Appeals dismissed Brown’s counterclaims against the city, ruling Ingram is protected by sovereign immunity. The Texas Legislature intended sovereign immunity as a way to protect public entities from liability from wrongdoing by individuals working for or on behalf of the entities.
Brown, however, is undeterred in her fight against contractor Qro Mex, which she claims performed shoddy work on her septic system and falsely claimed to have decommissioned it.
"Ms. Brown will continue to pursue her claims against Qro Mex,” said her attorney, Roger Gordon, on Thursday.
The appeals court gave Brown time to petition for a review of its ruling. Once that time elapses, the court will issue a mandate, making the ruling final and allowing the case to continue.
No hearings have been scheduled. The case is being heard by 198th District Judge Melvin “Rex” Emerson Jr.
One of Brown’s codefendants, Samuel Dean Piver, was dismissed from the suit last month. Piver reached an agreement with the city to connect his property to the wastewater system, Gordon said.
According to court records, other codefendants include Hawkins Ward Enterprises LLC, Courtney L. Ward, David Britton, Julie Hensley, Mark Hensley, Mark Hensley Sr. and Terry Hise.
Brown, Hise, Rocky Hawkins, Britton, Hawkins Ward Enterprises LLC and the Hensleys also are being prosecuted in municipal court under the same ordinance, according to Gordon, who represents them in that case as well. Also being prosecuted in municipal court under the ordinance is local business owner John Sheffield.
The city prosecuted Sheffield in July 2014 for failing to connect to the sewer system, but he was acquitted in December 2014 by municipal Judge Mark Prislovsky. Sheffield later sued the city in federal court, claiming violations of the Constitution’s equal protection clause, and settled in 2017 for $17,500, according to news reports.
A hearing has been scheduled in that municipal court case — for all defendants — for 11 a.m. Feb. 12 before municipal judge Brett Ferguson at Ingram City Hall, 230 Texas 39.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.