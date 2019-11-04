Fall for many means pumpkins, sweaters and cooler weather, but at the Hill Country Arts Foundation, it means it’s time to learn about art.
The HCAF announced two new workshops that start soon, perfect for lovers of stitching, dyeing and sculpting, according to a press release.
The HCAF is located at 120 Point Theatre Road in Ingram. To register for a workshop or to find out more, call 830-367-5121 or email visualarts@hcaf.com.
INDIGO-BASED WORKSHOPS
For fiber enthusiasts, the indigo-based workshop series with Aaron Sanders Head explores different types of stitching. There are three indigo-based workshops held over three days.
One of the workshops is “Exploring Hand-Stitching and Sashiko.” Participants will learn the basics behind hand-stitching, as well as the stitches and patterns of Sashiko stitching, a form of Japanese embroidery that also functions as reinforcement for its fabric.
After learning the basic rules of Sashiko — including the meditative and mindful properties of the practice and reading patterns — participants will then be encouraged to bend those rules and develop their own stitching voice.
That workshop is Nov. 5, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The second indigo-based workshop is “Intro to Indigo and Shibori,” where students will learn approaches to Shibori, a form of Japanese fabric dyeing that involves a lot of wringing.
Focus will be on Itajime, or shape resist, and Kumo, or twist resist, techniques, as well as more experimental techniques. Materials will be provided, and participants are highly encouraged to bring their own small, natural ﬁber items to dye if time allows.
The class is Nov. 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
In “Advanced Indigo and Shibori,” the third workshop, participants will learn to create their own organic, plant-based indigo dye vat, as well as how to create patterns using dyeing techniques such as Nui Shibori (stitch resist), Arashi Shibori (pole-wrapped resist) and wax resist Shibori.
All materials will be provided, and participants are encouraged to bring their own small, natural ﬁber items to dye if time allows.
The workshop is Nov. 7 from 9 aa.m. to 3 p.m.
The tuition for each indigo-based workshop is $125 for HCAF members and $145 for non-members. Participants can register for a single workshop or all three.
CERAMIC HAND BUILDING
Anyone who’s ever wanted to experiment with clay will find the “Ceramic Hand Building” workshop with J’Nil Jackson great for beginners, a press release states. Students will spend the day using slabs, coil and pinch methods to make bowls and cylinders.
This class will take place Nov. 16 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Tuition for the class is $75 for HCAF members and $100 for non-members, plus a $25 supply fee payable to the instructor, or students can bring their own clay.
