Andrew Keller was born September 22, 1927, in Kerrville, Texas, the son of Robert and Laura Klein Keller. He passed from this life on March 16, 2021.
A lifelong resident of Kerr County, he is survived by his nephew, Bobby Keller, and niece, Sharon (Keller) Caldwell.
Andy attended Notre Dame and Tivy High School. He served in the Navy, was in China in 1946, and then moved to the USAF, retiring in 1972 at Bergstrom AFB, Austin.
Andy worked at the Kerrville Post Office for seven years.
He was predeceased by his wife, Gertrud (Trudy) Keller; his brother, Robert Keller Sr. of Boerne; and his little friend, a dachshund named Willie.
Andy was a Dallas Cowboy fan until the end. He will be greatly missed by family and friends. He was truly a very special person and kind to all who knew him.
Visitation will be held graveside from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by the graveside service at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 22, 2021, at Garden of Memories Cemetery, officiated by Deacon Jimmy Bill.
Memorials may be made to the Hill Country Youth Ranch.
Condolences may be sent at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com by selecting the “Send Condolences” link.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.