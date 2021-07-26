A very successful summer reading program will be ending next week at the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library, celebrating with a party for the children Wednesday, July 28, from 1-3 p.m. With large increases over last summer due to COVID-19 closures and restrictions, the library staff has seen much improvement in the numbers of visitors and users.
Library Director Danielle Brigati addressed the Library Advisory Board Tuesday afternoon, July 20, and reported that numbers were significantly higher than the previous summer.
“We had 9,900 checkouts in June alone,” Brigati said, “with 1,500 e-book checkouts, and 2,500 kids participating in the summer reading program.”
Along with the summer numbers, Brigati informed the board of budget changes and additions.
“We will be replacing the ipads this year, at a cost of $2,100, because they are several years old, and just can’t be upgraded anymore,” she said.
Pricing on prints at the library will be going up as well, she said. Many library visitors are aware of the per page price, and routinely are charged for double-sided pages as if they were single. The new pricing guide will specify that the price for printing is .25 per page, per side for black and white, and .50 per page per side for color prints.
“We have to print both sides now, and use ink and toner for both sides, so we need to get the income for that,” said Brigati.
Another service that the library performs is to microfilm newspaper issues for archiving, and a new machine was needed at a cost of $4,000. Overall, the library budget for 2022 totals $696,000.
Brigati also announced that the library is finally fully staffed for the first time in a long time, with the hiring of Esmeralda Ovalle in July. She is a recent graduate of Schreiner University and works with the library as a clerk. Another new face is Assistant Library Director Keith Zengler.
Changes at the History Center have been made to drive more visitors to the center, said Brigati. The exhibits will be changed on a quarterly basis, and beginning in August, the center will present “Bats,” a history of the flying mammal in the Hill Country. The next exhibit will be about German migration in the Hill Country, and will include German food: platters for sampling and recipe swaps.
The Library is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., and closed Sundays. The next meeting of the Library Advisory Board will be October 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.