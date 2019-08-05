The city of Ingram is looking for candidates to fill the city prosecutor position. In the meantime, Ilse Bailey takes on the role on an interim basis.
"I want to make sure that we really get someone who really knows what they're doing and when it concerns the city of Ingram because I think it's a great city and it's made a lot of progress in the last nine years that I've been involved with it," said Bailey, who has been an attorney since 1983. "I'd like to see that progress continue."
Bailey was Ingram's city prosecutor from around 2010 to 2015 and has worked on and off in law around the area, including in the county attorney’s office. She left the country in the middle of 2017 to follow her husband to Italy, where he was stationed with the U.S. Air Force.
But her friends at the Ingram government knew that she would come back to Texas in the middle of 2018, and they wanted her help. The city attorney at that time contacted Bailey and asked if she would take on about 10 cases because she was already familiar with the material, given her background with the city.
Then when the former city attorney — Lucy Pearson — resigned, Bailey took on the whole role since she was already doing some of the work.
"I enjoy the work — it's valuable work to do," Bailey said. "There are things not to enjoy, like the fact that you don't really enjoy having to put people in jail or in prison, but you also feel like you're serving the community on a larger scale more so than doing individual cases for individual people."
She won't take on the role permanently, though. Bailey said she hopes to find someone who lives more local to Ingram than she does because they would likely be able to come to the city on a more regular basis if need be.
"I love the city, I love doing that kind of work, but since I live in San Antonio and I've at least theoretically retired from this job, I would prefer that we would be able to find someone who could do that job locally there and on a long-term basis," she said.
To find out more information on how to apply, contact the city secretary or the city administrator at 830-367-5115.
(1) comment
"I think it's a great city and it's made a lot of progress in the last nine years that I've been involved with it.." Ms Bailey, The City of Ingram is in the middle of a huge scandal, involving the top brass of the city and the police. How in the world do you see progress in this? I am continually amazed at the way local leaders turn a blind eye to corruption in Kerr County.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.