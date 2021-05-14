AUSTIN - The Harper Ladyhorns mile relay team finished in third place at the Texas University Interscholastic League State Track and Field meet held in Austin, Friday, May 7.
Whitney Spaeth set a new Harper school record at the UIL State meet finishing the 800 meter with a time of 2:23.49. She finished fifth in the state while setting the new school record.
"Whitney had a great year," Harper Coach Will Reid said. "She's had a phenomenal season."
Kaylee Price finished in fifth place with a time of 47.04 seconds in the 300 meter hurdles. She placed ninth in the state in the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 16.29 seconds.
Spaeth, Price, Talli Millican and Rebekah Stracke won the Bronze Medal in the 4 x 400 mile relay with a time of 4:06.60. Harper finished in third place in the mile relay at the UIL State Track and Field meet.
Reid said it was exciting to watch his kids compete at the track meet.
"It was unbelievable and exciting," Reid said. "Every one of them ran their hearts out."
Reid said it was really exciting to see the team standing on the podium receiving the Bronze.
"So proud of the girls and the job they did in all of the events," Reid said. "They represented Harper well and it goes without saying that they were all excited to 'get on the stand' by earning the bronze medal in the 4 x 4 Relay."
Reid knows that such an event is a once-in-a-lifetime accomplishment.
"The State Meet is such a special event and to have the opportunity to compete there is in itself an honor," Reid said. "But to earn a medal is icing on the cake. The Good Lord blessed us with a great season and I am blessed to get to coach these athletes."
