KERRVILLE — Graveside services and interment with military honors for Billy Ray “Bill” Warner, 76, of Kerrville, who died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, will be at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, San Antonio.
Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at Schaetter Funeral Homek, Fredericksburg.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Cross at Kerrville, Impact Christian Fellowship Church or to the charity of your choice.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Schaetter Funeral Home, www.schaetter.com.
