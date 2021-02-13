The Kerrville Public Utility Board issued the following statement on social media to customers, urging people to try to use less electricity during the current low temperatures.
"Lower temperatures mean much higher energy use and demands. Please conserve your energy use through Tuesday to help maintain grid reliability. And ensure no power interruptions."
