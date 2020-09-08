A Kerrville woman was jailed on accusations of felony vandalism.
A Kerr County sheriff’s deputy arrested Soledad Arreola on Sept. 2 on a warrant issued following her indictment on the charge of felony criminal mischief. The indictment accuses her of causing $2,500 to $30,000 in damage to a vehicle owned by someone else on or about Jan. 25.
Arreola was released the same day on a $5,000 bond and is due to be arraigned on Oct. 5, according to county records.
She has no prior charges or arrests in the county, records indicate.
