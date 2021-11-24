In 1977, a handful of children removed from their homes by the state due to abuse or neglect gathered with their temporary caretakers at a picnic table in a wooded valley near Brushy Creek in Ingram for a Thanksgiving meal.
The tradition continued at the Hill Country Youth Ranch for decades thereafter — albeit in a dining/activity hall — with the latest meal held Monday for about 60 of the children being housed at the ranch.
As the food was being put out for serving, children of many ages mingled, laughed and shouted.
“We really strive to make it a positive experience,” said Ashley Phillips, development associate at the youth ranch.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event wasn’t held last year.
If celebrating Thanksgiving is a blessing to those from stable homes, it can be even more special to those children who have been deprived of love and support, according to Phillips and other staff present that day. Offering the children a chance celebrate Thanksgiving together with adults who truly care for them is part and parcel of one of the youth ranch’s core goals: to give children placed there the tools to deal with the trauma and grief they may have experienced and to break the intergenerational cycles of abuse so they can raise healthy families of their own, Phillips said.
Phillips arrived at the event Monday with her young child, and other youth ranch staff also brought their children. It’s common for house parents and other staff to virtually raise their biological children alongside the ranch kids.
“This is our family — our huge, crazy family,” Phillips said.
Several ranch staff members remarked that the ranch is the first place where some children are shown love and affection and are made to feel like they matter.
Putting on the Thanksgiving meal was a community-wide endeavor that couldn’t happen without the dedication of staff who worked all weekend to prepare for the meal, or without the support of volunteers, many of whom included the families of staff.
Mary Estrada and Augie Estrada, who volunteered in the kitchen on Monday, are mother and brother, respectively, to Hill Country Youth Ranch Executive Director Krystle Ramsay. Ramsay herself was there directing staff and “getting her hands dirty” clearing tables, removing trash and other tasks.
“When there’s a need, she jumps right to it,” said Richard Hernandez, youth ranch recreation director, of Ramsay.
After guests took their seats at Monday’s event, Hernandez offered an opening prayer. He thanked God, asked for divine protection for the children, and spoke of the joy youth ranch staff feel when they see the faces of the children they help.
“We don’t have to be blood to be related. … All of us here are family,” Hernandez said.
Monday’s event featured a dance performance by children as guests dined. The ranch, through its enrichment program, makes extensive use of the arts to promote emotional healing and healthy lifestyles. Art, dance, drama, music, videography, creative writing and more are used in this way, said Tim Campbell, chief development officer for the youth ranch. He also helped out with Monday’s Thanksgiving event, as did youth ranch founder Gary Priour.
Recreation Director Trey Toothman, who smoked turkey for 13 hours in preparation for the meal, also gathered with the children and staff to celebrate Monday.
“It’s fun for the children here to see people in the community, they feel important that people came to serve them,” Toothman said.
