A 50-year-old Center Point man died over the weekend due to injuries sustained in a single-vehicle, rollover crash.
At 1:17 a.m. Saturday, Kerr County emergency dispatchers received a report of an unconscious man in a vehicle in a fence at 362 Skyline Drive in Center Point.
At 1:19 a.m., dispatchers were informed that CPR was underway, but the man was not breathing, and that the crash involved “rollover with ejection.”
“We’ve been doing CPR for about five minutes, but it’s not looking good,” a first responder told the dispatcher.
Responders on scene declined a helicopter, which they were told would take 12 minutes to arrive, and the patient, later identified as Lucio Valadez Torres, was taken to Peterson Regional Medical Center. He was not revived.
More information about the cause of the crash will be released when available.
Torres is survived by his wife, a son and daughter-in-law, his parents, five sisters, four brothers and four grandchildren.
Funeral services for Torres will be at 11 a.m. Friday in the chapel of the Schaetter Funeral Home, Comfort. Graveside services and interment will follow in the Center Point Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 8 to 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
