The Kerrville City Council is scheduled to annex and rezone some property by the airport to facilitate the opening of an aircraft parts manufacturing facility.
On the council’s agenda is an item to annex about 5 acres at 100 Airport Commerce Parkway E. and rezone the area as industrial/manufacturing.
Through an incentive agreement with the city of Kerrville and other entities, Killdeer Mountain Manufacturing, which makes key electronic components for major manufacturers, including Boeing, plans to employ as many as 400 people there by 2040. More details and news are available https://bit.ly/2LKYP95 and https://bit.ly/2XzEJ4g, at on the city’s meeting agenda at https://bit.ly/3qaq2B5.
In other business, councilmembers are expected to deliberate and possibly act on the following items:
Appoint assistant city attorney
Buy two dump trucks for no more than $201,252
Buy a sewer vacuum truck for no more than $377,735.75
Decrease the awarded amount for the 2019 Bond Street Reconstruction Package A project.
Allow PAX Coffee and Goods to place two round tables with two chairs apiece outside the building about 5 feet, 9 inches from the curb during business hours.
Spend no more than $3,230 to help out the Glory Community Garden in the Doyle Neighborhood and waive tap and new account fees for a new wastewater service line for new restrooms facilities for use by visitors and others. In return, Barnett Chapel Methodist Church is to ensure the garden is open to the public for “planting, cultivation, education and other activities.”
Spend no more than $50,000 in economic improvement corporation money for a concept feasibility study for an extension of the Kerrville River Trail from G Street to downtown.
Authorize a new tattoo shop downtown at 401 West Water St.
Approval of a permanent rock and concrete crusher facility at Al Mooney Road and State Highway 27.
Construction Agreement with SJ&J Construction, LLC for the Guadalupe River Utility Crossing project for $1,033,455.
COVID-19 situation briefing
