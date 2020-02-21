SAN ANGELO — Jerry Don Jordan, 75, of Junction, Texas, passed from this life on February 18, 2020 at a hospital in San Angelo.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Junction City Cemetery with Pastor Donna Carroll officiating.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m., Friday at Kimble Funeral Home.
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kimble Funeral Home, 325-446-3076.
