The Hill Country Arts Foundation will host auditions for “It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 7 and 5 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 9.
Performers of any experience level are invited to audition for the show, which will be on the HCAF stage Nov. 22-Dec. 8, with performances at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays.
Actors of all ages — adults, teens and children — are needed.
“If you want to check out a script to read for 48 hours prior to auditions, come visit the theater to check one out,” an HCAF spokesman said in a press release.
This beloved American holiday classic will come to captivating life as a live 1940s radio broadcast. With the help of an ensemble that brings a few dozen characters to the stage, the story of idealistic George Bailey unfolds as he considers ending his life one fateful Christmas Eve.
This show was written by Joe Landry and will be directed by Laura Tomerlin.
“I am excited to be making my directorial debut at The Point bringing to life such an incredible Christmastime classic,” Tomerlin said. “I hope to cast as many actors as possible to encourage families to participate together in making theatrical art.”
For more information, call 830-367-5121.
