The weather forecast remains warm and humid for the next few days.
Rain chances will be a little higher across the area today and Tuesday, but rainfall is not a guarantee.
Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast today. Isolated to widely scattered thunderstorms are possible. Rain chances are highest west of Kerrville and also to our east, but could occur at any given location. Highs end up in the upper 80s to lower 90s.
Low clouds develop overnight with plenty of humidity. Lows remain in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected Tuesday. A chance of showers and thunderstorms will be in the forecast. Highs top out in the upper 80s to lower 90s.
This forecast is repeated on Wednesday with high humidity throughout the work week.
I don’t see a significant cold front in our forecast this week although the Autumnal Equinox is just around the corner on Sept. 23.
Cary Burgess is a certified broadcast meteorologist. Find him on Facebook at www.facebook.com/drdopplerhillcountry. Email him at dryline34@yahoo.com.
