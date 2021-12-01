The number of people jailed on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in recent days was such that Kerrville Police Department issued a statement reminding people of the dangers of DWI.
Since Nov. 27, KPD arrested nine people on suspicion of DWI.
“Fortunately, these impaired drivers were stopped before they hurt themselves or others,” reads the statement about those arrested prior to Nov. 30.
An officer with the Ingram Police Department and a state trooper each arrested one person on suspicion of DWI since Nov. 27, putting the total at 11 since Nov. 27.
“Driving while impaired is not a mistake or an accident, it is a choice,” reads the statement. “We urge everyone who chooses to drink alcoholic beverages to make the safe and responsible choice to not drink and drive. KPD officers continue to be on the lookout for drivers that place others at risk.”
Arrested since Nov. 27 on suspicion of DWI include: Georgia Ann Wells, of Kerrville, Dec. 1, who has one previous DWI conviction; Chessie Elena Peveto, of Galveston, Nov. 30, who also was accused of having an open alcoholic beverage in her vehicle; Jeremy Matthew Escalera-Green, of Kerrville, Nov. 30, who faces an enhanced accusation due to allegations his blood alcohol level was .15; Jack Beldon Minwell, of Georgetown, Nov. 29, who has one previous DWI conviction; David Keith Wedge, of Kerrville, Nov. 29; Ivy Turner Alexander, of Kerrville, Nov. 28; Jorge Garcia Ramirez, of Kerrville, Nov. 28; Cheyenne Reanna Rodriguez, of Kerrville, Nov. 28; Julie Jordan Freeman, of Kerrville, Nov. 27, who also was accused of having an open alcoholic beverage in her vehicle; Eric Anthony Slater, of Fredericksburg, Nov. 27, who also was accused of unlawfully carrying a weapon; and Shaun Dyla Ireland, of Nacogdoches, Nov. 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.