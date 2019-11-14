An Ingram man was sentenced to two days in the county jail after pleading guilty this week to possessing THC, a state jail felony.
Tracy Avel Henry Jr., 20, who was arrested April 17 on the charge, appeared before 198th District Judge Melvin “Rex” Emerson on Monday and represented himself, according to court documents. Emerson sentenced Henry to jail and ordered him to pay $352 in court costs. Emerson convicted Henry of a class A misdemeanor instead of a felony, but it wasn’t immediately clear why.
Last year, Henry appeared before 216th District Judge N. Keith Williams and pleaded guilty to stealing jewelry, currency, medication and a safe in October 2017, also a state jail felony. Williams sentenced Henry to probation and gave him a chance to avoid a conviction. But Henry violated probation by failing to report to his probation officer and neglecting to perform the required community service and pay various court costs and fees, according to court records.
In May, Henry was sentenced to about 20 days in the county jail for violating probation. He was convicted of a Class A misdemeanor instead of the felony, but it wasn’t immediately clear why.
In April, Henry was convicted of bail jumping, vehicle burglary and possessing 2 to 4 ounces of marijuana after violating those probation agreements as well. He was fined $1,000 and various court fees, and was in jail for about two months on those convictions, according to jail records.
Henry has a pending misdemeanor charge of possessing less than 28 gram of an opioid not prescribed to him, a misdemeanor stemming from the same April 17 arrest.
