Landowners are invited to attend a Wildlife Management Valuation Seminar from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at the Riverside Nature Center, 150 Francisco Lemos St.
The event will be hosted by Plateau Land & Wildlife Management, and there is no cost to attend.
“Landowners in ag or timber, come learn how a wildlife management plan keeps your already low property taxes in place,” a spokesman for the event said in a press release. “Improve the beauty of your land and ease of operation.”
Seminar topics will include: Open-space options, who qualifies, wildlife management explained, activity categories and how Plateau Land & Wildlife can help. There also will be a question-and-answer session.
For more information or to register for the event, call 512-894-3479 or email plateau@plateauwildlife.com.
Information also is available at https://bit.ly/2MR9yNe.
Organic gardening, weedmanagement top offering at gardening seminar
FREDERICKSBURG — The Gillespie County Extension Service and Hill Country Master Gardeners will host a Plantastic Gardening Seminar from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at the Gillespie County Farm Bureau Building, 237 Equestrian Drive, Fredericksburg.
Topics will include organic gardening, weed management and cover crops, tomatoes, drip irrigation and more.
Door prizes will be drawn at the end of the program.
Pre-registration cost is $40 with boxed lunch, $30 without lunch. Admission at the door is $40 with no lunch included.
Paid pre-registration, payment and lunch orders are all due by Feb. 5.
Registration form can be printed from the extension office website at https://bit.ly/36jptLM. Mail or take completed form and payment to the Gillespie County AgriLife Extension, 95 Frederick Road, Fredericksburg, TX 78624.
Valentine’s Day event to cover advice for growing, cooking cabbage well
FREDERICKSBURG — The Gillespie County Extension office will present “Grow It Cook It: Caring for Cabbage” from noon to 1:05 p.m. Feb. 14, at the Gillespie County Extension Office, 95 Frederick Road, Fredericksburg.
“Cabbage cares for you, it being as nutritious as it is for you,” a spokesman for the extension office said in a press release. “Join us on Valentine’s Day as we learn how to cook and prepare cabbage, as well as how to grow it.”
Recipe samples will be included, as well as cabbage plant transplants.
RSVP ahead of time, or show up at the door. The cost to attend is $15.
This program is the first in a three-part series. Check the extension office website for details.
For more information about the event, contact Beth McMahon at elizabeth.mcmahon@ag.tamu.edu or 830-997-3452, or go online to https://gillespie.agrilife.org/agriculture-2/horticulture/upcoming-programs/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.