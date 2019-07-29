Hot and humid weather conditions are expected across the area this week.
Rain chances are slim locally, but we do have a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the forecast Tuesday, mainly south and east of Kerrville.
Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast Monday. It will be hot during the afternoon with a high in the lower to middle 90s. Southerly winds average 10 to 15 mph.
Low clouds develop across the area during the overnight hours. Low temperatures fall into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds become southeast at 5 to 10 mph.
Isolated showers and storms may pop up across the area Tuesday. This favors areas to our south and east. High temperatures climb into the lower and middle 90s.
Partly cloudy skies are expected Tuesday night with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
Mostly sunny skies are expected Wednesday with hot daytime highs in the middle to upper 90s.
Cary Burgess is a certified broadcast meteorologist. Find him on Facebook at www.facebook.com/drdopplerhillcountry. Email him at dryline34@yahoo.com.
