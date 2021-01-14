Kerr County Commissioners voted unanimously this week to award Edmund Jenschke Inc. a contract to reconstruct five county roads.

Kerr County Precinct 3 Commissioner Jonathan Letz said the company submitted the lowest bid of $236,290.85 for the 2021 Road Reconstruction Project. The highest bidder offered to do the work for $465,329.53, and there were a total of five bids that ranged between those low and the high bids, Letz said during the court’s Jan. 11 meeting.

