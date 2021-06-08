Kerrville Public School Foundation accepts donation

A $2,000 donation was received by the Kerrville Public School Foundation from the Atmos Energy Corporation recently, reported executive director of KPSF Evelyn Nelson. According to the Texas-based natural gas distributor’s recent press release:
“We believe in fueling bright young minds in the communities that we serve.”
With emphasis on children and kindergarten through third grade, Atmos partners with organizations such as school foundations to assist in providing educational instruction in the areas of reading and literacy.
“KPSF can only achieve its mission of furthering academic excellence in Kerrville ISD by having community partners like Atmos, who share its passion for education,” said Nelson. “I just want to thank Atmos Energy for its commitment to educating our youth. Stronger minds build stronger communities.”
KPSF was founded in 1987 and is a 501c3 corporation. To learn more about KPSF or to donate, visit www.KPSF.net, or contact Nelson at 830-257-9283.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.